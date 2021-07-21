Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $28.30 on Monday. Coastal Financial has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

