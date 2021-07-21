CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 37,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $388.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.