CME Group (CME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.37. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.