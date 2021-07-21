Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,846.0 days.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.09.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.