Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 26th (OTCMKTS:CLIMU)

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CLIMU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 26th. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of CLIMU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07.
Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Company Profile
