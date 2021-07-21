ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 995,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,017 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $50.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57.

