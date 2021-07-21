Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

