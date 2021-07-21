Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Shares Up 2.9%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18.

Citizen Watch Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Other Products. The company offers watches, movements, and system clocks; CNC automatic lathes; machining cell; automotive components, compact switches, chip LEDs, LED lighting products, crystal devices, and ferroelectric LCDs; and digital photo printers, line thermal printers, calculators, electronic thermometers, and electronic blood pressure monitors.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.