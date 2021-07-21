Citigroup Increases Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target to C$84.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

NUVCF stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

