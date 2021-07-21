Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,224 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.86 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

