Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,566 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,434 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

