Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,318 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $857.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.24. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.