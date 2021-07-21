Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPNG opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

