Citadel Tops 1-Day Volume of $266.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $41,662.55 and approximately $266.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars.

