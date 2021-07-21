Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CIOXY opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.08.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.