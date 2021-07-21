CIBC Boosts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.