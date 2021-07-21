Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.28 Per Share (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $29.55 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,666.74.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,574.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,626.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,437.05.

In other news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

