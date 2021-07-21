China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Trading Up 1.6%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

