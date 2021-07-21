China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Update

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CHSYF stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. China Medical System has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42.

Get China Medical System alerts:

About China Medical System

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. It offers products under the direct and agency networks. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.