Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,592 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.27% of Cheniere Energy worth $49,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $157,486,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $98,181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

LNG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,940. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

