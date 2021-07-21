Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $103.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CHGG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38. Chegg has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

