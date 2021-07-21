Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322,242 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,243,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.