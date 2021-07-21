Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

GTLS opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.11. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.