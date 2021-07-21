CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 191,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,298. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 7.7% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,360,000 after buying an additional 83,330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 97.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 17.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

