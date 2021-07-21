CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $50.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

CF Industries stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,200,455.01. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $8,857,400. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,779,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

