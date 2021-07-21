Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cerus were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

