Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.73. 11,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,601,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after acquiring an additional 83,879 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 946,447 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
