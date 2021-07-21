Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.73. 11,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,601,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after acquiring an additional 83,879 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 946,447 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

