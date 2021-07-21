Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

