Centaur Media Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CAU stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. Centaur Media has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.59).
Centaur Media Company Profile
