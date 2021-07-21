Centaur Media Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CAU stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. Centaur Media has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Get Centaur Media alerts:

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.