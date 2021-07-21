CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,752,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423,741 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $26,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CX. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.