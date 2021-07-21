Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CLS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,865. The company has a market capitalization of $961.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.43. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

