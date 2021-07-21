Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,968. Celanese has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.