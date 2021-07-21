Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.40 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.08 ($5.98).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.50 ($6.47) on Monday. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.50 ($4.12) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

