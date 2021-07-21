CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Shares of CECE opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $248.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

