CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) versus Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Financial Review

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38% Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65%

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.14 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.72 -$80.53 million N/A N/A

CBM Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBM Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

