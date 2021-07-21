Caxton Associates LP Takes $466,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $389.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.88. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $280.53 and a 1 year high of $392.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

