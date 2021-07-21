Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,958. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $194.87 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.