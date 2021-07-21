Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.56.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total transaction of $20,001,411.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,569 shares of company stock worth $72,704,135. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $607.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $612.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

