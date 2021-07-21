Caxton Associates LP Makes New $654,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

