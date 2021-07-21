Caxton Associates LP Makes New $619,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

