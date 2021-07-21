Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.