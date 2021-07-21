Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CARV opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

