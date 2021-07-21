Carr’s Group’s (CARR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of CARR stock traded down GBX 3.36 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 148.64 ($1.94). The stock had a trading volume of 39,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,841. The company has a market capitalization of £139.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Carr’s Group has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

