Carrier Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,710 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,964% compared to the typical volume of 519 put options.

NYSE:CARR opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

