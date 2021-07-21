Carrier Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,710 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,964% compared to the typical volume of 519 put options.
NYSE:CARR opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.