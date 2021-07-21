Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Reduced by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

