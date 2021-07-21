Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$181.98. Cargojet shares last traded at C$180.01, with a volume of 81,582 shares trading hands.

CJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$248.08.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 841.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$178.91.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.9059327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 449.53%.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous bought 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at C$531,768.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.