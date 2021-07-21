CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Price Up 7.7%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.