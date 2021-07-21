CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,215,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,453,193. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.51 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.