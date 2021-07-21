Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 3,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $352,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,901.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.09.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

