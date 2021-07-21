Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COOSF traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $75.05.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Carbios SAS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.